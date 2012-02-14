Nancy Pelosi Joins Colbert's Super PAC Joke—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Nancy Pelosi releases a faux attack ad against Stephen Colbert’s Super PAC gag. (Watch above).

NBC Sport’s national advertising sales for the London games are just over $900 million.

Mini Cooper has whittled its account review down to six competing creative agencies.

Girl Scout Cookies get an app. All hail the thin mints.

Carter Murray has been named the chief executive of Y&R New York, taking over for Tom Sebok who has left to “pursue other opportunities.” This is deja vu for Y&R considering that Murray replaced Sebok as the chief executive of Y&R North America last year.

Ad Age’s inside look at what it’s like to work at a call centre.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.