Nancy Pelosi invites Trump to testify in the impeachment inquiry and 'speak all the truth that he wants'

Tom Brenner/Reuters House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday invited President Donald Trump to “speak all the truth that he wants” and testify in the impeachment inquiry.

In an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Pelosi suggested that Trump testify before the House for its impeachment hearings.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants,” Pelosi said. “He has every opportunity to present his case.”

She also said she believed Trump’s actions were “so much worse” than those of President Richard Nixon, who resigned before the House could vote on impeachment over the Watergate Scandal.

Trump has continued to lash out at the impeachment inquiry on Twitter, calling it a “sham” and a “witch hunt.” He has ordered administration officials not to cooperate with proceedings, including House subpoenas, and has called the inquiry “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday reiterated Pelosi’s invitation and said Trump “shouldn’t tweet” but rather should testify under oath if he’s dissatisfied with the proceedings.

“I think the hearings have brought up many, many troubling allegations,” he said at a press conference in New York. “If Donald Trump doesn’t agree with what he’s hearing, doesn’t like what he’s hearing, he shouldn’t tweet. He should come to the committee and testify under oath, and he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath.”

“You’ve got to ask the question: What is he hiding?” Schumer added. “What, is he afraid to confront what these people have said?”

The impeachment inquiry centres on a July 25 phone call in which Trump repeatedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden as well as a conspiracy theory involving the 2016 US election. An anonymous whistleblower complaint filed in August expressed concern that Trump used “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election” during the call.

The details laid out by the whistleblower have largely been corroborated by the White House’s summary of the July 25 call and by the sworn testimony of several named diplomatic and national security officials.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said his call with Zelensky was “perfect.”

