Nancy Pelosi had an absolutely scathing review of Netanyahu's speech

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) just sharply condemned the speech Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered before Congress on Tuesday.

Shortly after Netanyahu’s address concluded, Pelosi released a statement declaring she was brought to “near tears” because of how deeply the speech had “saddened” her. She said the Israeli leader’s speech was condescending.

“I was near tears throughout the Prime Minister’s speech — saddened by the insult to the intelligence of the United States as part of the P5 +1 nations, and saddened by the condescension toward our knowledge of the threat posed by Iran and our broader commitment to preventing nuclear proliferation,” Pelosi said.

In the speech, Netanyahu expressed staunch opposition to the still-unannounced deal the US is helping to broker with Iran that aims to draw back the Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Netanyahu argued the “bad deal” would lead to Iran getting a nuclear weapon, which he said would threaten the existence of Israel.

“If Iran threatens to walk away from the table — and this often happens in a Persian bazaar — call their bluff. They will be back, because they need the deal a lot more than you do,” said Netanyahu. “And by maintaining the pressure on Iran and on those who do business with Iran, you have the power to make them need it even more.”

For her part, Pelosi stressed that she agreed with Netanyahu on the importance of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

“Today, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated something we all agree upon: a nuclear armed Iran is unacceptable to both our countries,” her statement continued. “We have all said that a bad deal is worse than no deal, and stopping the spread of nuclear weapons is the bedrock of our foreign policy and national security. As President Obama has said consistently, all options are on the table for preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.”

