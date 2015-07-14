Nancy Pelosi had a crummy time in the Hamptons this weekend

Revelers at Southampton’s Capri Hotel kept House minority leader Nancy Pelosi up until 4 am last Saturday night, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

But what’s really interesting is that, earlier in the night, the 75-year-old was denied a table at the hotel’s restaurant and lounge, Beautique, which is the Hamptons offshoot of a New York City hot spot of the same name. You might know it from such shows as “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Here’s the scene — complete with “housewives” — at Beautique in midtown Manhattan.

Bravo TV ‘Real Housewife of New York City’ Countess LuAnn de Lesseps described Beautique as a ‘pickup joint.’

And here’s a photo taken at Beautique in Southampton on the night when Pelosi was rebuffed.

It’s not the sort of place where you’d expect to spot the top Democrat in the House of Representatives.

Page Six reports that “guests like Howard Stern already had tables” when Pelosi was turned away for not having a reservation, but that Beautique did serve her a meal in her room.

Hotel Capri and Beautique are known to get a little rowdy (loud techno music, people dancing on tables, the usual Hamptons behaviour), and they tell hotel guests as much when they book.

Maybe next time Pelosi’s aids should put her up in a quieter spot, like the idyllic Topping Rose House, and actually get her a dinner reservation. Gawker’s Gabrielle Bluestone gave some solid suggestions for the latter.

