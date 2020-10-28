Nancy Pelosi's matching masks and outfits are a 2020 style statement

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi matched in orange at a press conference on October 8.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been consistently matching her cloth face masks to her blazers and dresses.

Pelosi has sported a rainbow of combinations – from tie-dye masks to face coverings printed with fruits and palm leaves.

Many of Pelosi’s face masks are from Donna Lewis, a boutique in Alexandria, Virginia, where she’s been shopping for years.

“Anyone that loves Nancy wants this mask,” Chris Lewis, the boutique’s owner, told Insider.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not seem like the type to throw on a blue surgical face mask â€” which would clearly clash with most of her bold-coloured pantsuits â€” and call it a day.

Instead, through her mask and outfit pairings, Pelosi has demonstrated that wearing a cloth face covering can be a style statement.

In the same way that Dr. Deborah Birx and her wide-spanning collection of scarves garnered a social-media fan base, people have found it hard to ignore Pelosi’s face masks that coordinate seamlessly with her clothes.

Whether she’s speaking at weekly press conferences at the US Capitol or making live news appearances, the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives consistently sports masks in vibrant hues and prints, ranging from palm leaves to abstract florals.

So far, she’s covered just about every colour in the rainbow.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images From tie-dye to tropical, Nancy Pelosi has mastered the 2020 trend that is mask and outfit coordination.

Pelosi’s mask and dress combinations are not only a welcome change from the otherwise predictable politician garb that’s rampant on C-SPAN, but her colourful outfits also prove that face coverings can be functional and fashionable.

Since Pelosi is regularly photographed while standing behind a podium or sitting at a desk, it makes sense that her cloth masks of choice complement her dresses or blazers from the waist up.

But the speaker often takes things a step further by coordinating her outfits, quite literally, from mask-to-toe. For example, at a Capitol press conference in August, Pelosi’s lemon-slice mask added just the right dose of print to her solid yellow dress and matching pumps.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the US Capitol on August 3.

Pelosi’s choice to sport such vibrant, visually-interesting masks to her televised press conferences also seems to represent her stance that wearing the accessories is something people should do with pride.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear cloth masks in public settings, including events, public transportation, and other gatherings. The CDC states that wearing a mask with two or more layers that covers the nose and mouth can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 â€” the disease caused by the novel coronavirus â€” which spreads by respiratory droplets.

In July, the CDC’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, told the Journal of the American Medical Association that universal mask-wearing in public by Americans could significantly control the coronavirus pandemic in four to eight weeks.

Despite recommendations from national health experts on the importance of mask-wearing for the sake of public health, not all political figures in the US â€” including President Trump â€” are sporting masks at public appearances on a regular basis, let alone wearing face coverings that exude a sense of style.

Pelosi gets many of her masks from Donna Lewis, an upscale boutique in Alexandria, Virginia, located just outside of Washington, DC.

Chris Lewis, the boutique’s owner, told Insider that Pelosi has been shopping there for years. When the shop started making its own masks in the spring, Lewis initially sent some of the face coverings to Pelosi. He picked out patterns that he thought would match with colours she often wears.

“Nancy has a great eye for clothing, and that’s why I knew which ones she would like,” Lewis said of the cloth masks.

Lewis said that after Pelosi appeared on TV in the spring wearing the masks, many of which include the brand’s logo, the face coverings became so popular that the boutique was three weeks behind on filling orders.

“Anyone that loves Nancy wants this mask. It really became a new, fun accessory in a tough time,” Lewis said. “I have people who come in here and say, ‘I saw this on Nancy, and I love it.'”

Donna Lewis’ non-medical masks retail for $US22 and can be shipped worldwide. They’re sewn by the store’s in-house tailors and are made using recycled fabrics. Some of the patterns Pelosi has worn are currently in stock on the boutique’s website, including the lemon-slice design and the orange fruit print.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Chris Lewis, owner of boutique Donna Lewis, told Insider that this navy-and-white mask worn by Pelosi is one of its most popular patterns.

Whether the speaker’s masks add an unexpected print to her press conference ensembles or coordinate seamlessly with her darker-hued jackets, one thing is certain: Pelosi knows what she’s doing when it comes to styling 2020’s must-have accessory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.