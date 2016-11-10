'Pray for his success': Pelosi congratulates Trump, promises to work with him on infrastructure bill

Win McNamee/Getty Images Nancy Pelosi at a press conference in Washington.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi congratulated president-elect Donald Trump on his victory, promising a peaceful transition and reaching out on areas where the Democratic leader and Trump may compromise.

“The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of our democracy. After an election in which Donald Trump won the electoral college and Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, we have a responsibility to come together and find common ground,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Only by recognising and respecting the important contributions that all Americans make to our country’s success can we build an inclusive and stronger future for America.”

Pelosi highlighted policy areas where she could possibly work with the new president, including a massive overhaul to infrastructure that both candidate promised during the election:

“Millions of people are proud of the candidacy and leadership of Hillary Clinton. We are inspired by her, thank her and know that she will continue to be a magnificent force for good in our country. “As President-elect Trump indicated last night, investing in infrastructure is an important priority of his. We can work together to quickly pass a robust infrastructure jobs bill. Our first responsibility is to protect and defend the American people; we must do so in a manner that is strong and smart, and that honours the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform. “I congratulate President-elect Trump and his family, and pray for his success.”

The Associated Press declared Trump the president-elect at 2:30 a.m. ET, shortly after the wire service placed Wisconsin in his column.

Trump’s victory was one of the most stunning political upsets in history. Clinton was strongly favoured to emerge as the victor on Tuesday night, with some analysts estimating Trump’s odds of winning the election as low as 1%.

Oliver Darcy contributed to this story.

