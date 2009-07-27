Nancy Pelosi Doesn't Care That You Hate Her

Nancy Pelosi, who will be elected over and over and over again by her San Francisco base, says she doesn’t care if she’s hated



Politico: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is one of the most despised political figures in the country.

And, frankly, she doesn’t give a damn.

“No, I don’t care,” Pelosi told POLITICO last Thursday, laughing heartily as she walked beneath the Capitol dome and plunged into a crowd of tourists.

…

Gallup now measures Pelosi’s unfavorability ratings at 48 per cent — with her favorability index registering a paltry 32 per cent.

That’s 12 points lower than her numbers were just six months ago, during the first flush days of the Obama administration. And it puts the most powerful woman in the country’s history on a par with Dick Cheney and only a few clicks better than Boehner, an unknown quantity to most Americans.

Here’s the question: If Obama’s numbers continue to sink, stalling his reform agenda, will he be forced to engage in some kind of Clinton-like triangulation? He’s called out Democrats in the past, though maybe the wavering “Blue Dog” Democrats. But he may have to rebuke the left-wing of the party, too, to get something done.

