Pelosi says she would support congressional staff unionizing ‘if and when staffers choose to exercise that right’

Pelosi’s spokesman said “if and when” Congressional staff want to unionize, they’d have her “full support.”

Speaker Pelosi initially dodged a question about unionizing Hill staff from reporters on Thursday.

She also didn’t comment on Dear White Staffers, an Instagram account documenting poor working conditions on Capitol Hill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed she would support a unionization effort by congressional office staffers on Thursday, following questions from reporters and advocacy from an anonymous but influential Instagram account that publishes staffers’ negative work experiences on the Hill.

An Instagram account called Dear White Staffers, which posts about Congress’ lack of diversity, bad bosses, and low pay, has rattled lawmakers and enthralled Hill employees in recent weeks with its unfiltered horror stories of working for members of Congress. Its account managers are vocally supportive of a union for Congressional staff.

“Like all Americans, our tireless Congressional staff have the right to organize their workplace and join together in a union. If and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi’s full support,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement to Insider.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi dodged a question from reporters about whether she supported unionization efforts by congressional staffers working on Capitol Hill.

At a press conference Thursday, LatinoRebels reporter Pablo Manriquez asked Pelosi whether she supports “staffer attempts to unionize here in Congress,” Pelosi first paused for several seconds.

“Well, we just unionized at the DCCC and I supported that,” she then said, referring to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ political arm. Pelosi offered no further details.

Insider first reported that staffers at the Democratic National Committee had unionized, with two-thirds of the eligible staff voting to do so early last month. Employees at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which focuses on electing House candidates, on January 28 signaled their intent to unionize with the Teamsters.

Pelosi also dodged a question at the outset of her press conference about the Dear White Staffers Instagram account itself.

“If you’ve got something extraneous, I’m happy to get to it,” she said, waving down the reporter. “But let’s talk — we’re trying to keep government open, we’re trying to be preeminent in the world.”

She then took questions from other reporters, returning to Manriquez later, when he asked about unionization efforts.

The anonymous meme account that shook Congress

Since January 2020, the Dear White Staffers Instagram account has posted memes about life on Capitol Hill from the perspective of staffers of color. It also publishes horror stories about working in Congress — and names the lawmakers who allegedly make their staffers’ lives miserable.

The account is revealing the less glamorous side of life on Capitol Hill, where burnout, low salaries, and a lack of accountability for bad behavior are the norm. Its willingness to name names flies in the face of decades of unspoken Capitol Hill dogma that puts loyalty to the member and their reputation above all else — even if that dedication isn’t repaid in kind.

“I think that account exposes the very glaring difference between the Hill experience that’s popularized and the experience that is sort of not spoken about,” one senior Democratic staffer told Insider.

Dear White Staffers picked up steam recently as submissions from Hill staffers began to flood in, and the political press corps trained its spotlight on their submissions. Its Instagram Stories feature is currently teeming with stories about lawmakers who shout at their staff or fail to pay them a living wage.

One user wrote about qualifying for federal housing assistance because their salary was so low. Another said the stress of working for an “emotionally abusive” member caused ulcers and hair loss.

Other followers have submitted anonymous accounts of sexual harassment, or written about the financial strain of being forced to maintain a car to drive their member of Congress at all hours despite barely getting paid enough to afford a vehicle.

Because the submissions are anonymous, Insider could not independently verify the submissions published to Dear White Staffers. But Insider has previously reported on many of the employee grievances that Dear White Staffers features, such as salaries that make it nearly impossible to live in Washington, DC, working second jobs to scrape by, and verbal abuse from managers.

The Dear White Staffers Instagram account, whose politics lean left, is also openly in favor of unionizing the Congressional workforce. Several of its posts have explicitly called for a union that would establish clearer workplace protections and pay floors.

Congressional staff have the right to unionize, according to Section 220 of the Congressional Accountability Act, but not all staffers are elgible, according to the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights.

Currently, congressional support agencies like the Capitol Police and the Government Accountability Office are unionized. A series of regulations and technicalities currently stand in the way of congressional office staff forming unions.