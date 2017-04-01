Pelosi on Devin Nunes: 'I've never seen behaviour this bizarre'

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi characterised Rep. Devin Nunes’ behaviour as “bizarre” and again called on him to step down as House Intelligence chair amid the committee’s investigation into some of President Donald Trump’s associates and their ties to Russia.

Pelosi said on the “Today” show on Friday that she’s “never seen behaviour this bizarre on the part of the chairman.”

Nunes has come under fire in recent weeks for his possibly inappropriate communications with the White House.

Reports surfaced Thursday that three White House officials helped provide intelligence documents to Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Nunes last week bypassed committee members to travel to the White House to brief Trump on those classified intelligence reports that he said showed members of Trump’s transition team had been swept up in incidental surveillance.

“Whether the president was aware or not is one thing, the Trump administration certainly was, and it is very bizarre,” Pelosi said.

Some have questioned whether Nunes, as the head of a congressional committee investigating some of Trump’s associates, is remaining impartial.

“We really have to take some steps back, and hope that in the administration there are some adults some place who can say this is not fair to the American people,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also said that since some of the intelligence about government surveillance under the Obama administration came from the Trump White House, Nunes is possibly being tricked into parroting Trump’s message that he was wiretapped.

“He was duped,” Pelosi said. “That’s the most innocent, most benign characterization, that he was duped, but he should have known better, when you’re the chairman of the committee.”

