Republicans Are Slamming Nancy Pelosi For Saying America Doesn't Have A Spending Problem

Photo: Fox News

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said today that the looming cuts associated with the sequester are a “bad idea all around,” advocating a replacement solution that includes a mix of spending cuts and revenue through closing tax loopholes.Pelosi argued on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace that economic growth wouldn’t come from some of the cuts in the sequester that target education, food safety, and other areas.



“It’s almost a false argument to say we have a spending problem. We have a budget deficit problem that we have to address,” Pelosi said.

Those comments drew a swift response from the Republican National Committee, which blasted out a video of an excerpt of Pelosi’s interview.

Pelosi said that she would back a “big, bold” solution to slow long-term spending. But she said that revenue-boosting solutions like ending tax subsidies on oil corporations and eliminating some loopholes have to be a part of the solution.

“We have to make a judgment about how do we get growth with jobs — that’s where the real revenue comes from,” Pelosi said. “You don’t get it by cutting … into education, cutting back on education in science and investments in the National Institute of Health, food safety, you name it.

“So, it isn’t as much of a spending problem as it is a priorities. And that’s what a budget is — setting priorities.”

Watch the RNC’s video of Pelosi’s appearance:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

