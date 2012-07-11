WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Tears Up The Dance Floor At Barney Frank's Wedding

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was the life of the party Barney Frank’s wedding this weekend — and there’s video to prove it.



The video shows the Democratic leader hitting the dance floor with Frank’s co-best man, Terry Bean, who spins and dips Pelosi to ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man.”

Pelosi also danced to “It’s Raining Men,” the New York Times reported, but sadly, there is no footage.

Watch the clip below:

