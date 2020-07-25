Speaker Pelosi criticised Republican lawmakers for delaying discussions around extending unemployment benefits

Speaker Pelosi on Friday said the GOP is in ‘disarray’ and they have failed to share a proposal for the next round of stimulus relief.

Republicans have said they will propose a new plan to get unemployment benefits extended- after benefits have already expired.

During a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out Republicans for failing to deliver a plan to extend unemployment benefits before they expire at the end of the month.

“Republicans are derelict in their duty, taking off for the weekend instead of being ready all these months without preparing something to begin when we had our offer they’d make their offer,” said Pelosi. “Now, two months and 8, 10 days have gone by, and where are they?”

Originally, the GOP was due to release their plan on Thursday, but arguments within the party lead to the plan’s delay, according to The Washington Post.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for more time on Thursday, citing the need for more time to review some fine details.

Pelosi added that the lawmakers’ delay is “causing great damage to America’s working families.”

On Thursday morning, Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said that a Republican bill would include a reduced level of federal unemployment and another $US1,200 stimulus check, while McConnell has said that any future direct payment should be targeted toward Americans with lower incomes.

It is still unclear when exactly Republicans will submit their new relief bill.

