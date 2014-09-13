NANCY PELOSI: 'Civilisation As We Know It Would Be In Jeopardy' If The GOP Wins The Senate

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi warned Friday that “civilisation as we know it would be in jeopardy” if the Republican Party recaptures control of the U.S. Senate later this year.

Pelosi appeared on HBO’s “Real Time” Friday, when host Bill Maher asked her why he should “care” what happens in the election because of Washington’s perpetual, never-ending gridlock.

“What do I care if they lose the Senate?” Maher said.

“It would be very important for the Democrats to retain control of the Senate. Civilisation as we know it today would be in jeopardy if Republicans win the Senate,” Pelosi said, smiling.

“This and ISIS are threatening civilisation. Oh, no,” Maher said, referring to the extremist militant group.

“Yeah, it is really important,” Pelosi said, laughing. “But let’s not put ourselves to the stipulation that we’re not going to win the Senate. Let’s instead work really hard. The fact is that it’s all about turnout and many people want to support the Democrats. We just have to make sure that they turn out for the election.”

Republicans need to flip six seats currently held by Democrats — while holding all of their own seats — to regain control of the Senate. Republicans are almost certain to retain a significant majority in the House.

Most models project Republicans to net the six seats, though many of those models have been shifting in Democrats’ favour more recently.

Here’s the video of Pelosi’s appearance on “Real Time,” via Real Clear Politics:

