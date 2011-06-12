Nancy Pelosi Just Told Anthony Weiner To Resign: He "Needs Help"

House Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi has called for Rep. Anthony Weiner to resign in the wake of his sexting scandal, the New York Times reports.



Other top Democrats including DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and DCCC Chair Steve Israel have also joined in the chorus for Weiner to step down.

Pelosi said Weiner “needs help” and he should get some “without the pressures of being a member of Congress,” according to AP.

Pelosi’s call comes in the wake of revelations that Weiner sent private messages to a 17 year old girl.

Weiner and the girl’s family have said the messages were not indecent.

“Congressman Weiner has the love of his family, the confidence of his constituents, and the recognition that he needs help. I urge Congressman Weiner to seek that help without the pressures of being a Member of Congress,” Pelosi said today.

Other top democrats have also called for Weiner’s resignation.

DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz said, “the behaviour he has exhibited is indefensible and Representative Weiner’s continued service in Congress is untenable,” according to the Washington Post.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Israel has also called for the embattled Congressman to step down.

“I pray for his family and hope that Anthony will take time to get the help he needs without the distractions and added pressures of Washington,” Israel said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.