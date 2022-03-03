Nancy Pelosi calls for a ban on Russian oil imports: ‘I’m all for that. Ban it’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to reporters during her weekly news conference. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a ban on Russian oil imports on Thursday, the highest-ranking official to endorse a move that President Joe Biden has said is on the table but has thus far avoided enacting over fears that it would send gas prices skyrocketing.

“I’m all for that. Ban it,” Pelosi told reporters during her weekly press conference.

Sens. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, an Alaskan Republican, have proposed legislation that would enact such a ban into law. Murkowski told Politico that such a ban would be worth whatever pain American consumers would feel in response.

“We are going to see price increases,” Murkowski told the outlet. “Nobody wants to see that. And this is going to hurt. But we all need to recognize Europe is in the midst of a war with Russia now. Innocent people are dying, children are dying. We have not been in as volatile as a situation as anytime in my life. And so we are looking right now from a very short window.”

Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki have previously said a ban on Russian oil imports was being considered. The president told the American people during his State of the Union address that the spillover effects of sanctions on Russians could affect them.

“To all Americans, I will be honest with you, as I’ve always promised. A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world,” Biden said Tuesday night. “And I’m taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy. And I will use every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers.”

Brent Crude, the international benchmark, has closed at $110 a barrel in recent days even as the US and other nations have pledged to tap their emergency reserves. The US imports the majority of its crude oil from OPEC member nations like Saudi Arabia. But Russia still owns a significant slice of the US market. According to The Wall Street Journal, roughly 8% of US oil and refined product imports come from Russia last year or approximately or 672,000 barrels a day.

Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, depends on the energy market to power its economy. Oil and gas revenues contribute as much as 1/5th to the nation’s gross domestic product.

On Thursday, Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, publicly denounced the war in Ukraine in the face of calls for a boycott of its American-owned gas stations. CNN reported that Lukoil has 230 individually-owned stations in the US. Newark, New Jersey became one of the first cities to revoke the licenses of Lukoil stations, a move that comes as state and bar owners remove Russian-produced vodka from their shelves.