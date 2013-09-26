Nancy Pelosi Watched The Historic America's Cup Comeback Cross-Legged On Her Floor

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi ducked out of a press conference on the debt ceiling Wednesday afternoon to watch the final leg of the America’s Cup, and Team Oracle USA’s historic comeback victory.

Unfortunately, she could apparently not find a chair, and was forced to watch the race sitting cross-legged on the floor in front of her television.

That photo is … something.

