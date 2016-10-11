Nancy O'Dell responds to vulgar Donald Trump tape: It's not OK 'even in the locker room'

“Entertainment Tonight” cohost Nancy O’Dell has taken to her show to address the vulgar comments made about her by Donald Trump and Billy Bush on a leaked 2005 recording.

“I feel it’s very important that I address you all directly,” O’Dell said on Monday’s episode of “ET.”

“As a journalist for 26 years now, it is my job to bring you news about others rather than to focus on myself,” she said. “But by now, I’m sure most of you have heard the audio tape that has become national news and part of the presidential race. My name was mentioned and unfortunately has thrown me in the middle of the political arena, of which I didn’t ask to be a part.”

O’Dell was the subject of vulgar comments made by Trump and Bush in a video from 2005 that surfaced on Friday. The recording shows Trump, who was newly married to Melania Trump at the time, boasting of trying to sleep with O’Dell. At the time, O’Dell was a married woman and cohosted “Access Hollywood” with Bush.

Trump also talked about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.” All the while, Bush egged on the real-estate mogul.

O’Dell finished her on-air response to the tape with: “There is no room for objectification of women, or anyone for that matter — not even in the locker room.”

Both Trump and Bush apologised for the tape over the weekend, but still dealt with the repercussions of what was said. Many Republicans withdrew their support of Trump and polls show him now trailing Hillary Clinton by double-digits.

Meanwhile, Bush was suspended from his current job at “Today,” pending further review.

Watch O’Dell’s statement below:

