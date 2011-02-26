That Alleged Milkshake Murderess Just Started Screaming "I Can See Him" About Her Dead Husband In The Middle Of Court

Photo: CNBC

As if the murder re-trial of Nancy Kissel — she’s accused of drugging her Merrill Lynch husband with a laced milkshake and then bashing him to death — isn’t sordid enough, now the case has been put on hold because she began screaming “I can see him” in the middle of the courtroom.Lawyers were questioning Kissel about whether she had lied about the state of her marriage to her banker husband, or if her allegations of abuse were fabricated (because she argues that sexual abuse by Robert, a former Goldman Sachs banker, is what caused her to get violent).



Then the lawyer placed photos from a holiday that the Kissels and their children took a year before Robert’s death, and suggested that perhaps she had been “acting all the time.”

Nancy explained why she had kept the alleged abuse secret, and the prosecutor said: “Mrs. Kissel, you didn’t tell anyone because it was untrue.”

That’s when she lost it. She began to scream: “I can see him. He’s on the floor.”

The Judge then adjourned the hearing as Kissel “wailed in the direction of the jury before being restrained by three female prison officers,” Bloomberg reported.

