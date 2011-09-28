The Best (Worst?) Wardrobe Malfunctions Ever

Wardrobe malfunctions happen so often that the euphemism has become part of our vernacular.
Chances are you remember where you were the first time the phrase was coined: Janet Jackson‘s nip slip during the 2004 “Superbowl” halftime show.
Since then, the odd pantiless episode or faulty top has lost much of its shock value.
Last night on “Dancing With the Stars,” Nancy Grace accidentally exposed a little too much breast (although she’s already denying the incident.)
We’ll see how Grace’s own little cable-ready scandal plays out. In the meantime, these headline-making wardrobe malfunctions left little to the imagination — and nothing to be denied.
Britney Spears really had no concept of the length of this dress she wore in L.A. in 2010 -- but it never hurts to slap on some underwear just in case.
Lady Gaga is no stranger to the phenomenon -- it's basically a daily hazard when this is your personal style.
Selena Gomez danced like no one was watching at the Concert for Hope this year. Unfortunately, everyone was watching -- and they all saw her Spanx.
Not exactly what we would consider a wardrobe malfunction, but just today an irate Irish farmer took offence at Rihanna's skimpy video-shoot getup and demanded she cover up or get off his property.
