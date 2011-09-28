The Best (Worst?) Wardrobe Malfunctions Ever

Wardrobe malfunctions happen so often that the euphemism has become part of our vernacular.



Chances are you remember where you were the first time the phrase was coined: Janet Jackson‘s nip slip during the 2004 “Superbowl” halftime show.

Since then, the odd pantiless episode or faulty top has lost much of its shock value.

Last night on “Dancing With the Stars,” Nancy Grace accidentally exposed a little too much breast (although she’s already denying the incident.)

We’ll see how Grace’s own little cable-ready scandal plays out. In the meantime, these headline-making wardrobe malfunctions left little to the imagination — and nothing to be denied.

