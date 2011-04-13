Nancy Grace Is Being Sued By A Former Colleague For $15 Million

Nancy Grace (2005)

HLN TV host Nancy Grace is being sued for $15 million by former colleague Patricia Caruso.Caruso claims Grace breached a contract to develop a syndicated TV series that would star Grace as host and Caruso as executive producer, reports Fox News.



According to the New York Supreme Court filing in March, Caruso alleges that the two former Court TV professionals met in 2002, and in 2008, they started developing and marketing a series, tentatively called “Grace’s Cases,” under the agreement that Caruso would be executive producer.

In 2009, CBS took on the show, but a year later, Grace signed on to host “Swift Justice With Nancy Grace” without Caruso.

