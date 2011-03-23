Nancy Grace Shouts Down Weatherman Who's Trying To Explain Radiation Isn't A Danger To California

Nancy Grace invited Accuweather.com’s Bernie Ryano on to her show so he could talk about radiation hitting the California coast as a result of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.



It was a nice move by the host. You know, a chance for the weatherman to score some airtime.

Or rather, it was a nice move right up until she started berating him.

Ryano, who previously appeared on the show, once again reiterated his accurate opinion that any fallout is not a danger to Californians.

“This is not a big concern for the West Coast of the United States,” he said. “It didn’t happen to the United States with Chernobyl, which was volumes bigger than what is going on in Japan.”

Grace did not take kindly to logic, preferring instead to continue the fear-mongering.

“Let me school you. You’re the meteorologist. I’m just a JD. I’m just a JD. I’m just a trial lawyer, but I know that radiation comes across the ocean, it is dissipated by wind, current, and salt spray, but it is reaching the shore of California. There. It is.”

A frustrated Rayno responded.

“It is. So you’re telling me that radiation that says ‘Made in Japan,'” he said. “There’s radiation all over the place every single day, but you’re talking the damaging radiation. That’s the thing we’re most concerned about, and even in Chernobyl that didn’t get to the United States in damaging amounts.”

Video below.



