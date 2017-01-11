Nancy Grace launches digital media venture aimed at fighting crime

Television personality and former prosecutor Nancy Grace on Tuesday launched a new digital media venture that aims to be the one-stop-shop for those interested in crime news.

The website, Crime Online, will feature stories on various criminal cases, provide information on missing people, and offer resources for readers to combat things like consumer fraud or locate sex offenders who may live nearby. As part of the digital venture, Grace will also produce a daily podcast, “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.”

“It will be the go-to for crime sleuths and people who want knowledge about crime and crime fighting,” Grace told Business Insider of the website in a phone interview Monday.

The former HLN host, who left her longtime show in the summer of 2016, said her chief goal is to draw upon the power of the internet to assist authorities in solving various cases.

“I kept noticing over the last two to three years that the cases our show helped crack were solved through Facebook. … The power of the internet helped save lives,” she said. “And it struck me then that I wanted my own website. A crime-fighting website.”

Grace partnered with Red Seat Ventures, a firm that assists personalities in developing media properties, to launch Crime Online. The digital operation will be staffed by seven individuals in New York City.

The world-famous television personality said she is also excited to start a podcast. She described the platform as “very authentic” and “more genuine than a group of talking heads preening, covered in makeup, trying to get their best eye toward the camera.”

“We are starting with a daily podcast, which will feature calling. Because I really like talking to viewers and listeners,” she explained. “I mean they have more common sense than I believe any of the so-called intellectuals that are constantly commenting even when they are not asked to.”

Grace told Business Insider her website will, nevertheless, include a video component as well, and that readers can expect to see her on camera in the future.

Crime Online will additionally operate its own tip line. Information received will then be given to the relevant authorities.

“This is not just for us to make a story,” Grace said. “This is to help fight crime.”

That said, Crime Online will feature stories about celebrity crime, teacher scandals, and high-profile trials. On its first day, for instance, the banner story was about developments in last year’s armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West.

But its ultimate goal, Grace said, will be to help authorities solve open cases.

“How will I determine whether Crime Online is a success a year from now?” Grace rhetorically asked. “Have we advanced crime fighting? Have we helped seek justice? Have we reported accurately? Have we shed light on any aspect of crime? If I can answer any of those yes, I will say it’s a success.”

