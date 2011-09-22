Get Ready, HLN Has Found Its New Casey Anthony Trial

Viewers who we left with nothing to fill their days with after the conclusion of the Casey Anthony trial ended earlier this summer fear not.



HLN is gearing up for wall-to-wall coverage of the Dr. Conrad Murray trial.

Don’t know who Conrad Murray is?

You will shortly.

He is the doctor on trial for causing the death of Michael Jackson.

TVNewser reports that HLN, which saw its best ratings ever thanks to the Casey Anthony trial (not to mention a DWTS role for Nancy Grace), is preparing to go wall-to-wall with their coverage.

Apparently the world will never tire of Michael Jackson. Or at least that’s what HLN is banking on.

