You'll Never Guess What Network Got Better Ratings Than FOX News Last Month

Second quarter cable news ratings are in and while FOX News continues their dominance in most hours there was one (very) surprising revelation.



Another network beat them in June in the 2pm, 3pm (Shep!), and 4pm hours.

Any guesses?

HLN!

Surprised? If you have been glued to the Casey Anthony trial that’s been going on this month the answer is probably no.

The network had its best month ever thanks to the trial with an 86% Primetime increase in total viewers and a 79% in the demo over June 2010. They also topped MSNBC in primetime and total day for the month of June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.