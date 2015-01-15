Nancy Grace And Rapper 2 Chainz Have An Incredible Debate Over Legalizing Pot

Nancy Grace and rapper 2 Chainz had an amazing debate over the legalization of marijuana Tuesday night on the legal analyst’s HLN show.

The rapper, who graduated from Alabama State University

with a 4.0 while on a basketball scholarship, is in favour of legalizing the drug. GossipCop summed up 2 Chainz’s argument on the show: “Minor drug offenses can prevent people from getting jobs and loans, and suggested that legalization could ease overcrowding in prisons and help the economy, saying taxpayer money would be freed up if people weren’t unnecessarily being prosecuted.”

The rapper also revealed he personally uses weed to help with his anxiety before “shows in front of 50, 60,000 people.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Grace argued the opposite, citing a few incidents in which young children encountered weed, such as one story “like a mum and a dad on the porch, and the baby dies in a fire.”

Grace pressed the rapper on how he — a role model — could support the legalization of marijuana in light of stories like a toddler smoking weed.

“These people are obviously imbeciles. You can’t use this case to define an entire community,” 2 Chainz responded, while referring to Grace as “Darlin.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Throughout the interview, Grace had some incredible one-liners:

“And while I have you, why the 2 Chainz?”

“I’m not defining everybody so don’t throw me in that pot and stew me.”

“Everybody shouldn’t have free access to go get pot like you get orange juice at the grocery store. Like you order it up like a pizza.”

She even recited some of 2 Chainz’s lyrics:

“‘Smoking California weed with California whores’ — excuse me, ‘true.’ I left that out,” said Grace. “Truuuue!” 2 Chainz responded.

Despite the back and forth, both Grace and 2 Chainz seemed to enjoy the debate.

After the show, the two tweeted at each other:

.@2chainz you’re on. I’m gonna talk u out of this pot thing. Ps. I don’t think that’s a real rolex u have on. #Pot2Blame?

— Nancy Grace (@NancyGraceHLN) January 14, 2015

We still cool! That was a great debate thanks Nancy…bill o Reilly U up next! #TRUsday http://t.co/LPAGNHTBU3

— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) January 14, 2015

People on Twitter were quick to comment on the interview:

I’m not even 2 minutes in and I’m dying. Nancy Grace just said “a big, fat DOOBY” hahaha #pottoblame

— karee b. (@kaefurious) January 14, 2015

Can we give @2chainz his own news show? He’s much wiser and more entertaining than @NancyGraceHLN Is #pottoblame ? No.

— Nicole Holliday (@2IntrAKAte) January 14, 2015

“And while I have you, why the 2 chains? Just curious…” – Nancy Grace, to 2 Chainz, in the best moment in the history of cable news

— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) January 14, 2015

2 chainz presented himself so well and nancy grace was so upset she couldn’t make an example out of him so she had to go the scapegoat route

— Ahmed/Red Cafe Fan (@big_business_) January 14, 2015

Bruh 2 chainz went to college and graduated with a 4.0 like what? He’s not just some dumb arse rapper.

— The Professor (@HiiiLife_) January 14, 2015

2 chainz called nancy grace darlin during debate about weed, what a time to be alive

— Perry Kostidakis (@perrykos) January 14, 2015

“I’m not blaming everybody so don’t throw me in that pot and stew me.”~ ~ ~ Nancy Grace #pottoblame #Pot2Blame? #2Chainz 2 Chainz

— DandiLioness (@DandiLioness) January 14, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.