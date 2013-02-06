Female Guard Charged With Sexually Abusing Inmate Who Got Her Pregnant

Ronell Wilson

A guard at a federal jail in Brooklyn has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate whose child she’s carrying.Nancy Gonzalez was expected to appear before a judge Tuesday after authorities accused her of having a four-month affair with convicted cop killer Ronell Wilson, The New York Times reported Tuesday.



She’s now eight months pregnant with his child, authorities say.

Wilson was convicted in 2006 of killing two New York City police officers and was sentenced to death in 2007, The Associated Press reported in September 2012.

A federal appeals court tossed the sentence in 2010, leaving his fate up to a new jury, which isn’t expected to make a decision any time soon.

Meanwhile, police allege Gonzalez told another inmate in a recorded call that getting pregnant with Wilson’s child could give him “some kind of hope,” according to the Times.

“I took a chance because I was so vulnerable and wanted to be loved and now I am carrying his child,” Gonzalez allegedly said in one of the recorded calls.

That hope might come in the form of a more lenient sentence.

The New Daily New speculated that Wilson was trying to avoid the death penalty by getting Gonzalez pregnant.

