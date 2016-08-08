Namibian boxer reportedly arrested for alleged sexual assault in Olympic Village

Emmett Knowlton
Jonas Junius Namibia BoxerYoutube

Namibian boxer Jonas Junius has reportedly been arrested in Rio for an attempted sexual assault of an Olympic Village housekeeper. Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo first reported the news.

Junius, 22, was Namibia’s flag-bearer during the opening ceremony. Police reportedly told Elizondo that Junius allegedly tried to force himself on a housekeeper in the athlete village. 

 

 

 

As Elizondo notes, Junius is the second Olympic boxer to be arrested on alleged sexual assault charges. Last week, Moroccan boxer 
Hassan Saada was arrested for an alleged sexual assault against two housekeepers in the Olympic Village.

