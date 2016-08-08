Namibian boxer reportedly arrested for alleged sexual assault in Olympic Village

Namibian boxer Jonas Junius has reportedly been arrested in Rio for an attempted sexual assault of an Olympic Village housekeeper. Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo first reported the news.

Junius, 22, was Namibia’s flag-bearer during the opening ceremony. Police reportedly told Elizondo that Junius allegedly tried to force himself on a housekeeper in the athlete village.

JUST IN: Jonas Junius, Olympic boxer from Namibia, arrested for attempted sex assault of a housekeeper in Olympic Village, police say

Junius is expected to be transferred to Rio’s Bangu prison later today.

He’s the second Olympic boxer to be jailed in Rio for alleged rape or attempted rape of a housekeeper in Athletes Village.

As Elizondo notes, Junius is the second Olympic boxer to be arrested on alleged sexual assault charges. Last week, Moroccan boxer

Hassan Saada was arrested for an alleged sexual assault against two housekeepers in the Olympic Village.

