This new app tries its best to create a killer name for your startup from a bunch of random words

Coming up with a name for your startup or app can be taxing on the brain.

A popular convention is making up a word that sounds vaguely like your product but also pleasantly alien. This has led to the grating overuse of cutesy snippets like “ly” or “ify.” If I see another “startupifyly,” I might just toss my laptop out the window.

But now Silicon Valley entrepreneurs will no longer have to stand at their desks trying to crush syllables together into something cool because, of course, there’s now an app for that.

The app is called “Namewhale” and here’s how it works. You enter in a bunch of “seed words,” words that you think sound pleasant or that are somewhat related to your product. Then Namewhale analyses them and spits out a long list of potential names for your startup.

According to creator Mo Bitar, Namewhale “parses the look, feel, and style of the words you give it to create completely new words that have similar styles.”

I tried it out and the results were both seemingly useful and a tad dystopic. Check them out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.