Civilian victims named after London attack -- here's what we know so far

LONDON — At least four people were killed and at least 40 were injured in the Westminster terror attack on Wednesday. Here’s what we know so far about the three victims:

PC Keith Palmer

The police officer was stabbed by the attacker as he stormed Parliament

Palmer was a 48-year-old husband and father, who had served in the police for 15 years.

Palmer was a member of the police force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, and had been a soldier in the Royal Artillery before that.

Aysha Frade

The woman in her 40s was from Spain but had a British passport.

She was killed as the attacker ploughed into pedestrians in a 4X4 car on Westminster Bridge moments before he targeted Parliament.

Frade was a was a teacher and department head at DLD College London, which is located close to the bridge.

She was reportedly on her way home from work when she was struck by the attacker, according to Spanish news site La Voz de Galicia. She had two children.

Kurt Cohran

Facebook/Shantell Payne Kurt Cochran and Melissa Payne Cochran.

Kurt Cohran was a 54-year-old man from Utah, America. Cohran’s wife is also in a critical condition in hospital.

A Facebook post by a person called Shantell Payne, said Kurt Cochran was killed during the terror attack. Both Cochran and his wife Melissa were tagged in the post. It said:

“With a heavy heart I must pass the sad news of our beautiful brother, father, husband, son and friend Kurt Cochran, he could not overcome the injuries he received in the London terror attacks. This pain is so heart wrenching and raw it has rocked our family and all that knew him to its core. “We will miss Kurt beyond words. We love you Kurt. RIP. Melissa Payne Cochran is in the hospital with a broken leg, rib and a cut on her head but will recover from her injuries. Sending all the love to her for a quick recovery.

40 others injured

Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Thursday morning that 12 of the 40 injured were British, three French children, two Romanians, one German, four South Koreans, one Pole, one Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American and two Greeks.

“We’re in close contacts with the governments of all those affected,” the prime minister said.

Three police officers were injured as the attacker rammed his car into people while on Westminster bridge, and two of them are in serious condition.

Among others injured during the attack are Edge Hill University students Owen Lambert, who needed stitches to a head wound, and Travis Frain.

“They had just actually finished their session, were leaving the Parliament building and in the Westminster Bridge area where we understand … they were involved in the incident,” Dr. John Cater, Vice Chancellor of Edge Hill University, told BBC North West Tonight, according to the Guardian.

“We understand that two students have been taken to hospital but as walking wounded – one with a head wound and one with a wrist injury. There are two other students who have minor injuries who are with police and acting as witnesses,” Cater added.

Three of the other people that were hit by the car were French teenagers from a school in Brittany. One of the pupils from the group told French newspaper Ouest France that three boys from his school were hit by the car. Two of them are reportedly in serious condition.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said five nationals were injured during the attack. Three women and one man in their 50s and 60s suffered injuries including broken bones, and another woman in her 60s suffered a head injury and was receiving surgery, according to Seoul.

Romania’s foreign ministry also said two Romanians were wounded and that they had been taken to a hospital for treatment, AP reports. The ministry did not give any details on their identity or how seriously they were injured.

A seriously injured woman was also rescued from the Thames.

More from Business Insider UK:

NOW WATCH: Why your hangovers get worse as you get older



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.