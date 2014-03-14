Forget Satoshi Nakamoto -- These Are The Names In Bitcoin That Actually Matter

Screenshot Andreas Antonopoulos is Chief Security Officer of Blockchain.info.

The Bitcoin community was nearly unanimous in expressing its displeasure at the controversial Newsweek story purporting to out “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the anonymous person who coded and created the famous digital currency.

The common critique is that it doesn’t matter who’s behind Bitcoin, that the technology is so transformative for how money moves around the world that the genie’s already out of the proverbial bottle.

The identity of the creator has nothing to do with a Bitcoiner’s current task at hand — to educate people on Bitcoin and figure out new ways to apply it.

Whoever dreamed up Bitcoin certainly seems to want nothing to do with mainstream attention, and that’s ok. There are plenty of public-facing people in the Bitcoin world more than happy to play cryptocurrency advocate. Let’s skip the speculation over who Satoshi is and instead look to people who are happy to talk about Bitcoin and its implications.

