These are the names that British banking startup Mondo is considering for its rebrand

Mondo Mondo CEO Tom Blomfield.

London-based banking app Mondo is preparing to rebrand itself on Thursday under a new name — and we have uncovered the shortlist of names the company is considering.

Mondo isn’t like a normal bank — it doesn’t have any branches. Instead, its card is linked to an app that lets customers manage their money. You can see our report on what it’s like to use a Mondo card here.

In June the company announced that it will have to rebrand following a trademark dispute, and it let customers suggest new names that begin with “M.”

The official announcement is coming on Thursday, but we dug through domain registrations, trademark filings, and Twitter accounts to unearth a shortlist of names the company looks to be considering.

Mondo declined to comment.

Monzo

This seems to be the frontrunner, as Mondo owns several domains connected to Monzo, a Twitter account, and a trademark has also been filed for the word.

Milo

Mondo’s founders have followed Twitter accounts associated with this name, but it could prove difficult for them. It’s already associated with a chocolate drink, as well as right-wing writer and banned Twitter user Milo Yiannopoulos.

Mido

Mido has been trademarked for banking use.

Motion

Mondo owns getmotion.eu and getmotion.co.uk, amongst other domains.

Melo

Twitter accounts with the name “Melo” have been followed by Mondo’s founders.

Moji

Mondo owns the web domains getmoji.info and moji.eu

Meldo

Mondo owns getmeldo.com.

Melio

Domain registrations point to “Melio” having been considered at some point.

