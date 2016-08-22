These are the names that British banking startup Mondo is considering for its rebrand

London-based banking app Mondo is preparing to rebrand itself on Thursday under a new name — and we have uncovered the shortlist of names the company is considering.
Mondo isn’t like a normal bank — it doesn’t have any branches. Instead, its card is linked to an app that lets customers manage their money. You can see our report on what it’s like to use a Mondo card here.
In June the company announced that it will have to rebrand following a trademark dispute, and it let customers suggest new names that begin with “M.”
The official announcement is coming on Thursday, but we dug through domain registrations, trademark filings, and Twitter accounts to unearth a shortlist of names the company looks to be considering.
Mondo declined to comment.
Monzo
This seems to be the frontrunner, as Mondo owns several domains connected to Monzo, a Twitter account, and a trademark has also been filed for the word.
Milo
Mondo’s founders have followed Twitter accounts associated with this name, but it could prove difficult for them. It’s already associated with a chocolate drink, as well as right-wing writer and banned Twitter user Milo Yiannopoulos.
Mido
Mido has been trademarked for banking use.
Motion
Mondo owns getmotion.eu and getmotion.co.uk, amongst other domains.
Melo
Twitter accounts with the name “Melo” have been followed by Mondo’s founders.
Moji
Mondo owns the web domains getmoji.info and moji.eu
Meldo
Mondo owns getmeldo.com.
Melio
Domain registrations point to “Melio” having been considered at some point.
