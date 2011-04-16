Meet The JPMorgan Employees Named In Irving Picard's Devastating Madoff Lawsuit

Bobby Magee

Here are all of the names of the JPMorgan employees named in Irving Picard’s lawsuit against JPMorgan.The lawsuit is damning.



These 19 employees are named in part because they are members of teams from credit risk and market risk who, along with John Hogan, reviewed and approved JPMC’s structured products related to the BLMIS feeder funds.

Michael Cembalest is the only one who comes out looking pretty good. He did due diligence on the Madoff funds and chose not to invest JPMorgan’s Private Bank’s money in Madoff.

JPMorgan employees named in Irving Picard’s lawsuit against JPMorgan:

Jonathan “Bobby” Magee – ran Equity Exotics during 2007 and 2008 when the group was structuring and issuing products related to BLMIS feeder funds. (Former employee)

Jane Russo

Andrea De Zordo, Neil McCormick, and Dimitrios Nikolakopoulos – worked under Magee. (McCormick no longer works at JPM.)

Richard Cassa – the Client Relationship Manager in the Broker/Dealer Group responsible for BLMIS’s accounts and credit requests. He fielded requests from other divisions of JPMC to set up meetings with Madoff. (Former employee)

Jane Buyers-Russo – head of the Broker/Dealer Group (former employee)

Luke Dixon – Executive Director in EDG out of JPMC’s London office. Conducted due diligence on the BLMIS feeder funds in 2008.

Luke Dixon

Scott Palmer – worked alongside Dixon in EDG in London. Conducted due diligence on the BLMIS feeder funds in 2008.

Marco Bischof – Credit Risk Management

James Coffman – Credit Risk Management

Andrew Cox – works out of London in Global Credit Risk and Client Operations for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Richard Wise – Head of Market Risk in the Equity Division

Rich Wise

Chen Yang – Market Risk Management reporting to Wise

Alain Krueger – in the Structured Investments Distribution Marketing division of the London Investment Bank. He was the JPMC representative who spoke to Aurelia Finance regarding JPMC’s decision to redeem from the BLMIS feeder funds.

Michael Cembalest – Chief Investment Officer at JPMorgan Global Wealth Management, which is part of the Private Bank. Cembalest’s group conducted due diligence on BLMIS and, after seeing all of the red flags, chose not to invest with any BLMIS feeder funds.

Chen Yang

John Hogan, Brian Sankey, Matt Zames, and Carlos Hernandez are also named. Click here to read more about their involvement.One big person who isn’t named: the CEO of investment banking, Jes Staley.

It’s also worth noting that John Hogan was named in another big lawsuit this week. Just a few days ago, an email surfaced in another lawsuit where Hogan advised his team to “protect our position” regardless of conflicts of interest with clients.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.