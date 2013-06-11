Namely, A Startup That Helps Companies Keep Track Of Employees In The Cloud, Raises $3.35 Million Series A

Matt StrazNamely founder, Matt StrazNamely, startup that helps organisations manage their data and employees in the cloud, has raised a $3.35 million Series A round of investment.



Investors include True Ventures, Lerer Ventures and Bullpen Capital; clients include Gary Vaynerchuk’s Vayner Media, Birchbox, Buzzfeed, and advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

Unlike Yammer and other enterprise social networks, Namely’s core function isn’t communication. It’s data. Namely organizes company data in the cloud and makes it accessible to everyone across multiple devices, all the time. It offers mobile apps and allows organisations to access employee performance reviews, meeting schedules, synced calendars and more. Even in organisations with tens of thousands of people, every employee can be easily searched and found by another.

“Prior to Namely we were running our company on more than a half dozen different spreadsheets.” VaynerMedia COO AJ Vaynerchuk says of the service. “Namely has centralized all of our company’s important data and is helping us to manage our people and teams far more efficiently.”

Namely launched in January 2012 and was founded by serial entrepreneur, Matt Straz. Straz sold his last company, Pictela, to AOL in 2010.

