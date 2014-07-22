Can You Identify These Brands By Their Signature Fonts Alone?

Earlier this month, we talked about how brands use colour to establish their place in consumers’ minds.

But that’s not the only way companies use subtle imagery to make connections with people. Sometimes simply choosing the right font can convey important messages. For instance, Canon’s logo uses sharp corners to indicate the level of precision its products boast, while Tumblr’s logo highlights the company’s minimalist aesthetic.

We used the fonts of some of the world’s most distinctive logos to spell out new words. See if you can figure out which brands the letters belong to.

