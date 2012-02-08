Your First Name Could Totally Screw Up Your Chances Of Meeting Someone Online

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, single guys and gals looking to snag a date before the holiday passes should keep this in mind: an unattractive name can significantly impact your chances of meeting someone online.



Three researchers used results from the German dating website, eDarling, to see how unpopular and popular names—which were rated in a separate study—affected users’ likelihood of rejection (via Freakonomics).

According to the report:

Across all studies, negatively named individuals were more neglected by other online-daters, as indicated by fewer first visits to their dating profiles. This form of neglect arguably mirrors a name-based life history of neglect, discrimination, prejudice, or even ostracism.

Having an unpopular name not only reduces your chances of finding someone through a dating website, it can also mess up your life in areas beyond the virtual dating world.

It turns out that in Germany people really don’t like the name “Kevin”—possibly due to its Anglo-American roots—but are attracted to the name “Alexander.”

