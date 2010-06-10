Now We Know What's In The 1 Million Gallons Of Chemical Dumped Into Gulf -- And We Sure Wish We Didn't

Chemical company Nalco finally caved under pressure and released the ingredients to its oil dispersant, 1,143,000 gallons of which has been dumped into the Gulf (via FT Alphaville).



The ingredients were previously released to the EPA under a non-disclosure agreement for proprietary information.

Although a government panel has cleared the use of dispersant, ecologists fear the chemical may have caused the underwater oil plumes that will increase the Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone and many coastal residents fear it intuitively. Now expect a surge of findings from academic and freelance scientists on the effects of dispersant.

Nalco stock rose after the Deepwater Horizon explosion but tumbled with ecological controversy.

