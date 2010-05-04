What You Should Know About The Company Hoping To Make A Fortune Cleaning Up The Gulf

Photo: NALCO

Earlier we pointed to a video of the CEO of Nalco (NLC), a company whose stock shot up on hopes it would reap a big windfall using its chemical dispersants to clean up the Gulf oil spill.Eager to learn a little bit more about the company, we found this useful presentation at the company’s site, which shows how the company’s business breaks down into three lines: water services, oil, and paper.



It seems unlikely that the Gulf will make a huge difference, but nonetheles it’s an interesting company.

