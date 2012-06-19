London Police Are Investigating David Nalbandian For Assault After He Bloodied A Line Judge

London police are considering criminal charges against David Nalbandian after he injured a line judge at the Aegon Championship yesterday, the Guardian reports.



Nalbandian was ejected from the match, fined, and docked ranking points after he kicked an advertising board that then cut the judge behind it.

Nalbandian apologized after the match, but the damage was still done — the judge, Andrew McDougall, sustained an inch-long gash in his shin.

“We are aware of an incident at the Aegon Championships on 17 June. A complaint has been made and the Metropolitan police service is now investigating. The allegation is of assault,” police told the Guardian.

Here’s the incident. It doesn’t seem like Nalbandian meant to hurt the judge, but that’s up to police to decide at this point (via Deadspin):

