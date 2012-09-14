The Man Behind Anti-Islamic Film That Sparked Chaos Is Scared For His Life

Photo: AP

ABC’s Richard Esposito reports L.A. County Sheriffs were sent to protect the home of the man behind a film that sparked this week’s attacks on Middle East embassies, but have since left.The police were at Nakoula Basseley Nakoula’s Cerritos, CA home overnight Thursday, as media reports identifying him as the man behind “Innocence of Muslims,” and listing his address, circulated, he wrote.



This morning, a U.S. law enforcement official confirmed to the AP that Nakoula was the filmmaker of “Innocence of Muslims,” a crude portrayal of Muslim relationships.

“According to California law enforcement officials, Nakoula, who is also known to authorities as Bacily Nakoula, was frightened for his life and “scared of retaliation” against his family.”

In 2010, Nakoula was convicted of bank fraud and forced to pay an $800,000 fine.

