'Doctor Who' Star Matt Smith Is The Latest Victim Of The Celebrity ICloud Hackers

Naked photographs of former “Doctor Who” actor Matt Smith were leaked online on Wednesday night by iCloud hackers, the Mirror reports.

The images reportedly show Smith with British model Daisy Lowe, who he was in an 18-month relationship with until late 2011. That could mean that iCloud hacking was gone on for far longer than previously thought.

Hackers likely obtained the photographs of Smith by accident after accessing the iCloud account of his former girlfriend.

The collection of photographs leaked online today appears to be the same series of images that a stolen photo dealer attempted to sell to Business Insider for 1 bitcoin (around $US350). After learning of the existence of the photographs, Business Insider contacted Daisy Lowe’s representatives to inform them that their client had been targeted by hackers.

No male celebrities are known to have been specifically targeted by the iCloud hackers, instead their photos usually turn up by accident.

Naked photographs of actor Dave Franco were part of the “OriginalGuy” leak that took place on Labour Day. However, those images only emerged after hackers were looking for photographs of actress Alison Brie.

The only other male celebrity implicated in the iCloud hack has been Nick Hogan. It’s claimed that naked photographs of the reality television star were part of a trove of images obtained from his iCloud account, along with photographs of his mother in underwear and images of his former girlfriends. The hackers are likely to have hacked the account in search of the photographs showing Hogan’s underage girlfriends.

The hackers behind the celebrity leaks continue to post photographs online on a regular basis, as Business Insider previously reported. Attempts to shut down their forums and chatrooms have been futile, as they simply move to new sites and continue sharing stolen photographs.

