Naked Miley Cyrus Photos Don't Appear On Web, Do Boost Traffic

Peter Kafka

Earlier this month we applauded the NYT for finally bowing to the SEO gods and managing to get a story involving porn, Viagra, sex, divorce and YouTube on the front page of its Web site.

But the NYT still seems a bit hesistant to go whole hog: Witness its relative reluctance to milk the “topless Hannah Montana” story that’s currently dominating Drudge and the rest of the Web infotainment circuit. (We’ll save you the time: There is a picture of 15-year-old Disney star Miley Cyrus in Vanity Fair. She’s not really naked. But Vanity Fair has an 18-image slideshow if you want to see for yourself.) Note that the Times story does put “topless” in the headline of its story*, but won’t commit all the way: The words “Hannah Montana” or “Miley Cyrus” don’t appear until you get to the actual text of the 690-word report.

By the way, type “Miley Cyrus Nude” into Google image search and you’ll get the picture on the right as the first result.

*Someone at the NYT has thought better of “topless” — perhaps because it’s not true, as she is wearing a sheet or something — and has now subbed in “revealing”.

