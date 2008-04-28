Naked Miley Cyrus Photos Don't Appear On Web, Do Boost Traffic

Earlier this month we applauded the NYT for finally bowing to the SEO gods and managing to get a story involving porn, Viagra, sex, divorce and YouTube on the front page of its Web site.



But the NYT still seems a bit hesistant to go whole hog: Witness its relative reluctance to milk the “topless Hannah Montana” story that’s currently dominating Drudge and the rest of the Web infotainment circuit. (We’ll save you the time: There is a picture of 15-year-old Disney star Miley Cyrus in Vanity Fair. She’s not really naked. But Vanity Fair has an 18-image slideshow if you want to see for yourself.) Note that the Times story does put “topless” in the headline of its story*, but won’t commit all the way: The words “Hannah Montana” or “Miley Cyrus” don’t appear until you get to the actual text of the 690-word report.

By the way, type “Miley Cyrus Nude” into Google image search and you’ll get the picture on the right as the first result.

*Someone at the NYT has thought better of “topless” — perhaps because it’s not true, as she is wearing a sheet or something — and has now subbed in “revealing”.

