A Local News Station Found A Naked Man Living In A Cave — And He Has Some Strong Views On The Election

El Paso local news station KVIA recently made contact with a naked man who lived in a cave in a canyon (via @dukestjournal).His cave has “furniture, personal effects” and other furnishings, and the self-imposed exile — who declined to give his name — has recently been interacting with locals, chasing hikers, exercising on a local jungle gym, and possibly “swiping the clothes” of locals.



Affirming the low information voter theory proposed last week, this man also has strong opinions on the 2012 presidential election.

From the video:

“How about Obama and Mitt Romney? Which Bush are you gonna vote for? The black Bush? Did he downsize government? But he bailed out Wall Street. Downsize the corporations. How about Mitt Romney? The Mormon Bush? The white Bush. Did he downsize the Massachusetts government? They talk about all this helping America, but they want to keep paying the federales their big fat paychecks.”

You can see the whole interview here.

