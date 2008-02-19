Naked Lindsay Lohan Pics Ruin NYMag Web Site, Our Day Off

Having trouble — like we are — loading the nude Lindsay Lohan-does-Marilyn Monroe photos on New York Magazine’s Web site? You’re not alone — we gather that demand for the pics (there’s an article, too, in case you care) have effectively crashed the mag’s servers.



Luckily, Nick Denton’s Gawker is happy to lend a hand, re-posting some choice photos. NSFW? You bet! Good thing it’s President’s Day.

(Thanks to our tipster, who says all he wanted to do was read the magazine’s story about parents who praise their kids too much.)

