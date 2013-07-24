Pepsi's Naked Juice Agrees To Pay In Lawsuit Over 'All Natural' Labels

Naked Juice drinks.

Naked Juice, the fruit and vegetable drink maker, agreed to a $9 million settlement in a class action lawsuit, LA Weekly reports.



The plaintiffs had accused the company of falsely labelling some of its juices as “all natural.”

Naked Juice, which is owned by PepsiCo., denied that its labels were misleading or false, but agreed to stop using the term “all natural” on its juices, LA Weekly wrote.

It also agreed to hire an independent tester to confirm the accuracy of “non-GMO” (genetically modified organism) labels on the drinks.

Some patrons took to social media over the company’s labelling. Here is one Naked Juice response to a Facebook commenter regarding GMOs:

