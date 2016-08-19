US

Naked Donald Trump statues are popping up across America

Chris Snyder

Five naked statues of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump popped up in cities around the country Thursday afternoon as part of a bizarre anti-Trump art project. The hyper-realistic sculptures were created by a Cleveland-based artist and commissioned by a group called INDECLINE. Here’s a close-up look at one of the statues in New York and how it was made.

