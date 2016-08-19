Naked Donald Trump statues are popping up across America

Five naked statues of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump popped up in cities around the country Thursday afternoon as part of a bizarre anti-Trump art project. The hyper-realistic sculptures were created by a Cleveland-based artist and commissioned by a group called INDECLINE. Here’s a close-up look at one of the statues in New York and how it was made.

