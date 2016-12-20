'Naked Cowboy' explains 'affinity' for Trump, says his wife's deportation fear is a 'nice thing to have hanging over her head'

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images The Naked Cowboy performs outside of Trump Tower in New York City.

The man who has been dubbed the Naked Cowboy, who often poses for pictures with New York City tourists in Times Square, explained in a recent interview his “affinity” for President-elect Donald Trump, saying, in part, his undocumented wife’s fear of being deported was a good thing.

“I have an affinity with Trump. I get him,” the Naked Cowboy, whose real name is Robert Burck, told The New Yorker for the magazine’s January issue. “We’re both media promoters, media whores, whatever you want to call it. People get hung up on political stuff, but I don’t care. Black, white, gay, transvestite — just stand up and make something of yourself.”

He continued: “Look, my wife’s a Mexican immigrant. She still doesn’t have her papers. Maybe she’ll be the next to be deported, who knows? I don’t think he’d do that. But if he does, hey, that’s fate. Plus, it’s a nice thing to have hanging over her head — you know, ‘Do the dishes, or else.'”

The New York City icon, known for playing his guitar nearly naked no matter the weather, is often dressed in a pair of Fruit of Looms underwear with “TRUMP” written on its rear.

Burck has regularly performed at Trump Tower in the wake of the billionaire’s surprise victory last month.

