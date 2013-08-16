Naked Communications' Founder Is Dead At 45 [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

One of Naked Communications’ three founders, John Harlow, died at 45 this week in an East Sussex, U.K., hospital. The National Stroke Foundation tweeted that cause of death was a stroke. He helped found the company in 2010, after working at NewPHD. PHD co-founder Jonathan Durden said that Harlow was “one of the most spectacularly talented people I have ever met,” and other marketing gurus sung his praises to Campaign. Some of Naked Communications’ clients included Unilever, Heineken, and NBC Universal.

Al Jazeera America will only have six minutes of ads every hour.

Take a look at PopSugar.com’s programmatic strategy.

Katy Perry’s new music video was basically an ad for What’sApp that the company didn’t have to pay for.

Get ready for the world of “pay per gaze.”

Audi made an awesome app that turns an iPhone into an interactive user’s manual.

Butler Shine Creative replaced Publicis Kaplan Thaler as U.S. Bank’s agency of record.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.