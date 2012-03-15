A Brooklyn Yoga Studio Is Now Offering Naked Yoga Classes For Men Only

It’s happened. Yoga, the preferred practice of the free-spirited and sexually active, has found a way to out-chill itself. Park Slope, Chilltown USA, is offering naked yoga at Naked Space studios.



But hang on a minute, ladies—don’t you go ripping off your Lululemon pants just yet. The classes are open to men only.

After everything Susan B. Anthony has done for us, why would Yoga and Brooklyn conspire to exclude us womyn? I could be into naked yoga, but without a safe and healing nest to practice in, I might never know if it’s truly for me. Let’s allow the site’s helpful FAQs to answer that question for us:

Why are some of your events co-ed and some for men only?

Naked Space was originally organised around what is now called the Short and Long Practices. These practices are explicitly open to all participants, ie Naked Space does not discriminate based on any biological trait or cultural heritage that does not directly threaten the safety of the other participants. With the addition of naked yoga classes, the decision was made to teach specifically to men.

Hmm, yes, but that doesn’t really satisfy our question though, Naked Space. Be straight with us: aside from the obvious fact that people are more comfortably naked around their own gender, what could possibly come between a bunch of co-eds just stretching it out and feelin’ free? Let’s read on:

What if I get an erection?

Congratulate yourself for having a healthy reproductive system. Seriously, erections are natural. Some guys will get them, some won’t; either way, it’s not a problem. What you choose to do with your erection is another matter. Be responsible for your actions and aware of the other people sharing the space.

And there it is. A big old healthy erection, that’s what. And because “what you choose to do with your erection is another matter,” perhaps it’s best to make like the Wailing Wall and keep these boners separate.

