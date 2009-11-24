Naked Carla Bruni Photo Flops At Art Auction

Art auctions are hot again, but some items that should be huge, still end up as shocking flops.



Telegraph: Bidding for the black and white shot, showing Miss Bruni standing pigeon-toed and covering her crotch with her hands, began at €4,000 (£3,600) but reached only €5,800, less than the undisclosed reserve price, the Drouot auction house said.

The agent for the German collector who owns the photo then decided to withdraw it, the house said.

Marien Maneker at Art Auction Monitor chalks it up to overexposure of the starlet/first lady of France.

You can see the photo at either above the links. Depending on where you work, may be NSFW.

