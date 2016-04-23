This mirror creates a 3D scan of your body to track your fitness

The newest fitness tracker isn’t wearable. Instead, the Naked 3D Fitness Tracker is a full-length mirror that takes a scan of your body to record exact measurements, fat percentages and weight. The data is sent to a smartphone or tablet app, where people can see their progress through heat maps and a time-lapse model.

